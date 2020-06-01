Richard Westbury
Westbury
Richard S. "Dick" Westbury, Sr. of Palatka, FL died May 30, 2020, at Haven Hospice in Palatka FL at the age of 84.
Dick was co-owner of Palatka Printing and Webb Westbury and Associates for 25 years prior to retirement.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, David "Smith" and Myra Westbury. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doris Westbury, children Richard S. Westbury Jr (Carole), Wayne Westbury (Martha), and Dana Summers (Chet), nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at a graveside service which will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Palatka Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are gratefully appreciated or the family requests memorial contributions be sent to Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, 380 Boys Ranch Rd, Palatka, FL 32177 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Dick's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Johnson Overturf Funeral Home.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-4521
