BARNES

Richard Wilson Barnes, born April 18, 1936 in Granite City, IL, died peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his loved ones on February 1, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL.Dick proudly served in the Navy from June 1954- October 1, 1973 until his retirement as Chief Petty Officer. Dick was Chief of the Volunteer Clay County Fire Department and helped develop the charter for the Clay County Fire Association. Following his retirement from the Navy, Dick served in the Federal Reserve Bank until 1997. After retirement from the Federal Reserve, Dick had a third career working with a security agency assigned to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He enjoyed seventeen years working alongside players, staff, and coaches. In his retirement Dick enjoyed the Jacksonville Jaguars and Florida Gator Football. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Yvonne.

Dick is survived by his wife of 34 years, Yvonne Barnes; his 4 children, Rick (Jean) Barnes, James (Lori) Barnes, David (Kelly) Barnes, & Brenda Barnes Guyton; his stepchildren, Brian (Tracy) Smiley, Michael (Kelley) Smiley; his grandchildren, Jessica, Ricky, Samantha, Matthew, Cameron, Sebastian, Chivie, and Vivian; great-grandchildren, Harper, Kellen, Rico,& Palmer Barnes, Brandon, Jarrod, Taylor, Jake, Samantha, Kaiden, & Dalton Smiley; a sister, Mary Jean Scheller; and a brother, Delmar Barnes.

A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 7th at 11:00 A.M. at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Lane 2, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.

Memorial Donations preferred to the or Deermeadows Baptist Church, 9780 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary