Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home
232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 886-3388
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive S D A Church
3350 Clarcona Road
Apopka, FL
JONES
Funeral Services for Richardeen Jones "Ricki", age 83, formerly of Jacksonville, FL, who passed away, Saturday, March 30, 2019, will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Mt. Olive S D A Church, 3350 Clarcona Road, Apopka, FL. Interment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens, Apopka, FL. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Zanders Memorial Chapel, 232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd., Apopka, FL from 5 - 7 pm.

www.zandersfuneralhome.com
"A Zanders Service"
(407) 886-3388 * (407) 886-5656 (Fax)

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 5, 2019
