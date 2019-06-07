Home

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-768-2596
Rickie Pritchard


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Rickie Pritchard Obituary
Pritchard
PRITCHARD, Rickie Lee Pritchard, 68, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Mr. Pritchard was a lifelong resident of Jacksonville and had served his country in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna Pritchard; 2 sons, Kevin and Donnie Pritchard; 2 brothers, Michael (Nancy) and Allen (Terri) Pritchard; and many other loving family and friends. A Graveside memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 11 at Jacksonville National Cemetery (Lane #3) with Pastor Bill Tyler officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Rickie's memory to Community Hospice of N.E. Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jax., FL 32257. Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 7 to June 8, 2019
