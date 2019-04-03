STROTHER

Riley B. Strother entered into eternity on March 29, 2019. Riley was born on February 14, 1936 in Holopaw, FL. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School, Jacksonville, FL in 1954. He was a cheerleader, member of the Dramatic Club, Spanish Club, Sr. Fellows, Thespians, and Class Treasurer. He was previously a member of North Jacksonville Baptist. He joined the US Navy upon graduation, where he served his country for eight years. He then became active in the Naval Reserves until 1971. Riley retired from the JEA, after almost 34 years of service. He continued to enjoy the beach life at Neptune Beach, where he had lived since 1972. Riley was predeceased in death by his parents, Riley & Mizell Strother, brothers Gary, Lee, & Douglas Strother. Riley is survived by his beloved sister & brother, Patsy Strother Smith, & Charles Strother. He is also survived by ten nieces & nephews, who loved and adored him. Riley's home was open at anytime to all of his friends and family. Many beach outings & cookouts took place. Riley was a great humanitarian, as he gave to many charities, and has given over 20 gallons of blood.He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family.

Graveside Service will be held on April 4th @ 11:00 am -Evergreen Cemetery (Gate#1) 4535 N. Main St. Jacksonville, FL 32206 with Rev. Edson Dickinson officiating.

Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary