Rita H. Joost, 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry Leo and Emma Jane Clausen Hettler; her husband, Hobart Hare Joost Sr. in 2004; their beloved daughter, Rita Joost Isaacs in 1996; sister, Margaret Anna Hettler in 1999; sister, Helen H. Dick in 2013; and twin sister, Renee H. Rucker on December 23, 2017. Rita and her twin sister Renee were born in New Hampton, Iowa on January 17, 1927.

Rita met Hobart in 1945. They were married in historic St. Joseph's Catholic Church on December 7, 1946. Their seven children were born and raised in Jacksonville, as were their father and grandfather, Nicholas Teynac Joost Sr.

Rita was a room mother many years for her children attending San Jose Catholic School. Hobart and Rita were founding member of San Jose Catholic Church. Rita was also a founding member of St. Catherine Laboure Manor Auxiliary. She began serving in 2003 with the St. Augustine Diocesan Housing Association/San Jose Manor I and II Apartments, a Senior Living Community.

Rita was a founding member of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary in 1985 and a charter member of the Salvation Army William Booth Society in Jacksonville. She was privileged to serve on the Salvation Army Advisory Board for many years and in 2007 received Emeritus board membership. In November 2005, the Salvation Army and Women's Auxiliary honored her on National Philanthropy Day.

She was a past president of the South Jacksonville Rotary Inner Wheel, a Rotary Paul Harris recipient and a life member on the Executive Board of the - Duval Unit. Rita served many years on the Symphony Guild Board and was president of the Bolles Mothers' Association in 1978-1979. Rita belonged to the Point LaVista Garden Circle.

She is survived by her loving family: daughters, Helen Joost O'Neal (Michael) and Catherine Teynac Joost, Port St. Lucie; sons, Hobart H. Joost, Jr., William H. Joost, Sr. (Lisa), Thomas E. Joost (Barbara), and Stephen C. Joost, Sr. (Nicole); sister-in-law, Dolly Coppedge; 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Assumption Catholic Church from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019. A private burial will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery followed by a Memorial Mass celebrating her life at 10:30am on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Assumption Catholic Church with Rev. Frederick Parke, Rev. John Reynolds, Rev. Jose Panthaplamthottiyil, Rev. Rodolfo Godinez and Deacon Dale Tatum, as celebrants. Following the service, there will be a reception in Jordon Hall.

Flowers are gratefully declined and love offerings may be made in Rita's memory to Catholic Foundation or Catholic Charities Family Housing Association, c/o Diocese of St. Augustine, P. O. Box 24000, Jacksonville 32241 or The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, 328 N. Ocean Street, Jacksonville 32202 or Jacksonville Symphony, 300 Water St., #200, Jacksonville 32202.

