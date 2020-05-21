Phelan
Rita Mae Runtz Phelan, 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 28, 1935 to John and Marie Runtz. Rita was a founding member and a parishioner of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, a member of the Women's Council and managed the Religious Goods. She worked for the Duval County School system for over 40 years. She was also a volunteer for the Baptist Medical Center Auxiliary. She is preceded in death by her husband James Phelan and brother-in-law Thomas Phelan. Survivors include her sons, Richard (Susan) Phelan, and Michael (Lynda) Phelan; daughters, Janice (Dennis) Barengo, and Joan (Blaine) Hopkins; sister-in-law Kathleen Phelan, grandchildren and extended great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 601 Airport Center Drive East, Jacksonville, with Father Liguori officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, May 22 from 6pm until 8pm at Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in her name. Because of the Covid 19 virus, social distancing will be enforced on Saturday in the church, as well as required face mask for your protection. Thank you for your understanding.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 21 to May 22, 2020.