Adams
Robert Dervis Adams Sr, 85, passed away on July 30, 2020, at his home. He was born August 11, 1934, in Summit, GA to Ira D. and Maggie E. Adams. He attended Robert E. Lee High School and earned his GED while serving in the United States Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church Middleburg, Arlington Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Morocco Temple, serving as director of the motorcycle escort, Dad Advisor and President of the Arlington chapter of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, receiving the Grand Cross medal for exemplary service, Dad member of Indian guides and Girl Scouts, JSO Reserve police officer and Sheriff's motorcycle escort for 30 years plus, Retired Air Traffic Controllers Association and owner and operator of two successful businesses, retiring at age 80. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Ellen Crow and Ann Savage, and one brother, Joe Adams. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jackie, daughters Vicki (Doug), Kim (Rick), Robin (Steve), Rhonda (Jimmy), son Rob (Katie), 12 grandchildren, a lap full of great-grands and one great-great-grand; brothers Mark, Paul, Todd, and Joel. The family wishes to thank Community Hospice for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida or Tunnel2towers.org
