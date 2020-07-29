Shupe
Robert Allen Shupe was born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 23, 1946, and he passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. He served in the National Guard for six years in communications and worked as a lineman for Jacksonville Electric Authority for over 28 years. He was a dedicated Mason for 48 years and was also awarded Lifetime Member and Unsung Hero Award from American Legion Post #137. He also was a member of Lakeshore Baptist Church Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman, but what set him apart was his loyalty to friends and family. He is survived by his wife Belinda, brother Jim, daughter Tammie, sons Brandon, Bobby and James, stepdaughter Casey, grandchildren Madison, Kathryn, Amelia Skylar, Case, Camden and Colten, and great-grandchildren Ryker and Anniston. Bob leaves behind a legacy of devotion as a husband, father, brother, and son and he will be dearly missed.
