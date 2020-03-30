|
|
Ballard
Robert "Bob" Ballard, 81, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on March 25, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1938, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Pearl Helen Downing Ballard and Marion Leonard Ballard. He was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, in Jacksonville Florida. He proudly served as a Draftsman in the United States Army. Bob was married to Joy Cyrus Ballard on February 18, 1984.
After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family and watching sports. He especially loved "cheering on" his favorite football teams: The Jacksonville Jaguars and The Florida Gators.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Joy Cyrus Ballard. Bob is survived by his step-sons, Victor Ransone Zeigler, II (Tina) and Mark Cyrus Zeigler (Elizabeth "Bookie"), and his step-daughter, Elizabeth Zeigler Jackson (Larry "Jack"); and his (5) grandchildren that he adored: Kent Andrews Zeigler, Virginia Lockwood Zeigler, Victoria Kristina Zeigler, Caroline Elizabeth Jackson, and Larry "Trip" Jackson, III.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date (to be determined) and will be private due to CDC guidelines.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020