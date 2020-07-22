Robert Bean

Dearest Dad,

Although your work here is done, I know you will continue to stand watch over your family and all who loved you. My heart is full, and my mind swirls with so many memories. It is an honor to be your daughter, your “Little Britches;” and God’s promise of everlasting life means I will see you again some day. I know for certain “the heart remembers what the mind forgets.”

I love you with all my heart,

Melody



Melody Bean Eckert

Daughter