Robert Bean

Bean
Robert "Bob" James Bean aged 89, passed away peacefully in Community Hospice, Jacksonville surrounded by his loving family on July 17, 2020. Born in Malone, New York he joined the United States Army at the age of 17 where he proudly and valiantly served our country for 22 years, serving in Korea, Japan, Germany, France and 2 tours of duty in Vietnam before retiring as Command Sergeant Major in 1970. After his retirement, he was a successful businessmen, owning Jacksonville Oil and Tire Company and Bob's Tire Service for over 40 years. He proudly received recognition as a 32nd degree Mason for 50 years of membership.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Bob was preceded in death by his brother Bill Beane and his son Billy Yale. He is survived by his loving wife Judy, brother, Dick Beane (Carol) sister Rita Reynolds and daughters Melody Eckert, Rita Downey (Blake), Cheryl McNamara and Kimberly Sciabica (Mark), 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Bob loved fishing, grilling, spending time with his family, traveling and had an excellent sense of humor. He will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please visit https://youtu.be/L3P4rj4D_Xs or https://youtu.be/LyFOTzMrK0I to livestream the service. Due to Covid 19 everyone is required to wear a mask to the services.
A private graveside will be held in Jacksonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family appreciates donations to the Alzheimer's Association and Community Hospice.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Dearest Dad,
Although your work here is done, I know you will continue to stand watch over your family and all who loved you. My heart is full, and my mind swirls with so many memories. It is an honor to be your daughter, your “Little Britches;” and God’s promise of everlasting life means I will see you again some day. I know for certain “the heart remembers what the mind forgets.”
I love you with all my heart,
Melody
Melody Bean Eckert
Daughter
July 22, 2020
Robert you were a pleasure to know . I enjoyed our long talks immensely. May God grant you his grace and your family his providence
DALE mills
