Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Robert Brehm


1945 - 2019
Robert Brehm Obituary
Brehm
Robert "Randy" Randall Brehm Sr., 73, died on September 7, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 10, 1945. His parents were Robert Brehm and Patricia Robertson Brehm.
He studied at Louisiana State University and earned his bachelor's degree at Loyola University in New Orleans. On January 23, 1970, he married the love of his life, Nancy Lombardo. They spent 49 years being each other's best friend. In 1985 he moved with his family to Jacksonville, Florida to open a New Orleans style restaurant, Creole Queen. Randy was a family man, avid golfer, and a devout LSU football fan. He loved vacationing at the beach and enjoyed dining out in style with family and friends.
Randy was predeceased by his mother and father. He will be remembered by his wife, Nancy Brehm; daughter, Holly Brehm; son, Robert Brehm Jr.; twin granddaughters, Lily Brehm and Madison Brehm; his sister, Barbara Mora and his brother, Ricky Brehm.
Friends and Family will gather on Wednesday, September 11th from 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 3 p.m. in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
