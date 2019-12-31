|
|
Brite
Robert "Bob" James Brite, Sr., age 77 of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Jacksonville on May 29, 1942, he was the son of the late James Brite and Leona Brite Orvin. Bob grew up and attended school in Jacksonville and was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School in 1960. A longtime resident of Jacksonville, Bob was a retired Home Builder who started his own business in 1988. Bob thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his Wife and his pets. They meant the world to him. He also loved being out on his boat and watching Florida Gators football. Bob found great pleasure in fishing, riding his motorcycle, vacationing, eating great food and sharing funny jokes. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Menefee Brite, his son Robert Brite, Jr. and his wife Kerry, 2 cherished grandsons, Carson and Max, brother, Patrick and sister, Roslyn, nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family is grateful to the caring doctors, nurses and staff at Baptist South Medical Center and the multitude of nurses and staff at Isle Health and Rehabilitation Center, with special recognition to Bernadette Foreman, who cared for and made sure of his constant comfort and dignity in his final days.
A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 11801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hgmandarin.com for the Brite family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the Jacksonville Humane Society. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020