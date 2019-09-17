|
|
Brown
A memorial service in memory of Robert "Bo-Jay" Brown will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12:00PM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. He leaves to "Celebrate his Life" a loving wife, Yvonne Brown; children, Tammy Z. Seymour (Marty), Kendra Brown, Usafi Brown (Maurice), Bernadette Williams, Robert Brown Jr, Rob Brown and Brandon Jeffress; siblings, Cooter Brown, Amos Brown Jr. (Ana), Walter Brown (Sharon), Joseph Brown, and Josephine "Peanut" Ross. Inurnment will be held in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019