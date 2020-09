BrownRobert Lee Brown 77, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on 8/31/20. Services will be held on Saturday 9/5/20 at 11:00 AM in the Hospital Church, 6651 Crestline Dr. Viewing will be Friday 9/4/20 5 to7 at the funeral home. .Arrangements by Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service, 6615 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32211.(904) 323-4299 For additional information go to the obituary section at www.pattersonfuneralservice.com Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com