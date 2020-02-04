Home

Integrity Funeral Home & Cremations
1104 W Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-891-6211
Robert Danny Bozeman


1947 - 2020
Robert Danny Bozeman Obituary
Bozeman
Mr. Robert Danny Bozeman of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 72.
Danny was born to parents Bob and LaVerne Bozeman on November 12, 1947 in Jacksonville, FL. Danny was a graduate of Paxon Senior High School in 1965. A jack of all trades, Danny wore many hats in his professional life. Among them were as a machinist, custom cabinet maker, chemical formulator at Winn Dixie and lawn care business owner.
Danny dedicated his life to raising his two sons. His favorite times were with family especially when the Florida Gators were victorious. He wore his heart on his sleeve and beamed with pride when speaking about his grandchildren. His unconditional love was genuine and will never be forgotten.
Danny is survived by his father, Bob Bozeman; sister Linda Crosier; sister Brenda Frizzell (Steve); son, Chris Bozeman (Danielle); son, Ben Bozeman (Amie); and five grandchildren: Madison, Lily, Ronan, Nathan and Kennedy. He is preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Bozeman and mother, LaVerne Bozeman.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday February 8th at 11:00 am at Leroy Clemons Senior Center, 55 Jackson Ave N, Jacksonville, FL 32220.
Arrangements entrusted to Integrity Funeral Home & Cremations, 904-891-6211.
Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
