Robert Davenport
1934 - 2020
Davenport
Robert (Bob) V. Davenport of Jacksonville, Florida was born on December 22, 1934 and passed away on October 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Vernon and Ethelyn (Dee) Davenport. Bob is survived by his family Jerrel (Jerry) Davenport, Cynthia Quinn, Michele Ann Brayshaw, Hugh M. Davenport, Charlene Davenport (daughter), Robert Davenport Jr (son), Blair Davenport (son), McKenzie Davenport and Morgan Davenport (grandchildren). After attending Landon High School, Bob graduated from Jacksonville University. He served with the Florida Air National Guard, 125th Fighter Wing Squadron for 15 years. Bob's career included 25 years with the City of Jacksonville. He was appointed by Mayors Tanzler and Godbold, as the chief of the Real Estate Division. His "retirement" included real estate developer for SWD and President of Davenport Telcom. He was also past President of the Florida Chapter of the International Right of Way Association, a 32nd degree Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and the Morocco Shrine in Jacksonville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
