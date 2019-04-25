JOHNS

Robert David (Bobby) Johns, 78, of Jacksonville, FL, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 18, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, on May 5, 1940. Bobby graduated from Andrew Jackson High School, in Jacksonville, and earned his Journeyman and Master Electrician licenses and was a member of the IBEW Local 177. He was married to Donna Kay Warren on April 11, 1959, and they had recently celebrated their 60th Anniversary together.

Bobby was one of the founding members of and an Elder at WestGate Church, having served in that capacity since WestGate's inception. His passion was Loving God and Loving People. He was a man who loved his family well, a man of faith who reflected Christ in his servant's heart and was a gifted teacher in so many practical and biblical ways. Some people's favorite shoe is a slipper, but that can never be said of Bobby Johns - his favorite shoe is a work boot, and they will be impossible to fill.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Kay Johns and his 3 children; Kevin (Rhonda) Johns, Brett (Brenda) Johns, and Jennifer (Greg) Pittman. Bobby and Kay have 8 grandchildren; Jeremy (Erica), Robert, Emily, Sydney (Stephen), Sarah, Morgan, Rylan and Ethan, as well as 3 great-grandchildren; Cullen, Callie and Warren.

Bobby's Home Going celebration will be Saturday, April 27, 2019. The family will receive friends starting at 10:30 a.m., with his Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. Services will be held at WestGate Church, 570 Ellis Rd. South, Jacksonville, FL, 32254.

In lieu of flowers, be inspired by Bobby's example and give. Find those people in your life to invest with your time, talents and money. Flowers will fade but investing yourself into others never does.

Arrangements under care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

