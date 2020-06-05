Robert DeOrio
1945 - 2020
DeOrio
Robert Charles "Bob" DeOrio, 75, of Orange Park, Florida, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 21, 2020, at Cypress Village Rehabilitation Center. He was born February 20, 1945, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Amedio and Rose (Varatti) DeOrio. Bob served in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1964 to 1967, including nearly two years stationed in Taiwan. He subsequently spent 39 years as a train dispatcher for P&LE Railroad in Pittsburgh and CSX Transportation in Jacksonville, Florida until his retirement in 2006. Bob loved the railroad, golfing, his church, and his family.
A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn (Gardom) DeOrio; son, Robert DeOrio (Dorene) of Pittsburgh and daughter, Lori Rettinger (Charles) of Orange Park; grandchildren, Kailyn and Chase Rettinger, and Victoria and Mia DeOrio; and sister, Geraldine Farbacher (Robert) of Pittsburgh. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 9, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Mary, Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home is serving the family. Due to the ongoing health crisis, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary, Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 9401 Staples Mill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Mary, Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home
127 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
9042642481
