Services Arlington Park Cemetery & Funeral Home 6920 Lone Star Road Jacksonville , FL 32211 (904) 724-6384 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Lee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Dinkins Lee

Obituary Condolences LEE

Robert Dinkins "Bob" Lee of Jacksonville, FL, a prominent Jacksonville architect, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the age of 96, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 19, 1923 in Elba, AL.

Mr. Lee was a veteran of World War II and also served during the Korean War. He was deployed to the European Theater from May 1943 to September 1945 and served in England, France, and Germany, participating in the Northern France Central Europe Campaign, Normandy Air Offensive Campaign, and Rhineland Ardennes. Upon his return to the United States, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal.

Mr. Lee entered Auburn University in January 1946, graduating in May 1950 with a degree in Architecture and a commission as a 2nd Lt. in the US Air Force Reserves. He was called to active duty in March 1952 during the Korean War, promoted to 1st Lt. and honorably discharged in June 1953. He served in the US Air Force Reserves until June 1954. His distinguished service earned him the Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.

Mr. Lee retired as a Senior Vice President from KBJ Architects (formerly Kemp, Bunch and Jackson Architects) in Jacksonville, FL where he worked for 38 years as the Financial Facilities Architect for the firm, in charge of designs for banks, savings and loans and insurance buildings for the firm all over Florida, as well as abroad. In addition, he designed the Atlantic Coast Line Building, which is now the CSX Railroad Building, the South Office Complex of the Peninsular Insurance Company, and over 300 banks around the southeast. Other major projects included the First National Bank building of Orlando, FL, Occidental Life Insurance building in Raleigh, NC, and the British-American Insurance Company headquarters building in Kingston, Jamaica.

Mr. Lee loved God, his family and his church, St. Paul United Methodist, where he was one of its charter members. He volunteered in the Clothing Closet, an outreach mission of the church, and served on various committees and boards over the years. His sincere smile and outgoing personality endeared him to many. He cherished his family (and his extended family) above everything else.

Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years and the mother of his children, Klara M. Lee of Rehau, Germany; and his bonus son Chuck Bell.

Mr. Lee is survived by his loving wife of six years, Rachel Bell Lee; son, William T. "Bill" Lee (Plah) of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Katherine Lee "Kathi" Bell (Bill) of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren, Gai Clements (Roger) of York, ME; Catria McClure (D.M.) of Temple, TX; Bob Lee of Colorado Springs, CO; and Jimmy McGill of Jacksonville, FL; four great grandchildren, Kristina Clements Sanborn (Brock), Danielle Clements, Patricia Lee Buckley (Joel), and Robert Lee; as well as his bonus children, Jackie Bell Hall and David Bell (Tammy), and bonus grandchildren, Scott Hall, Justin Bell, Kevin Bell, and Stephanie Bell; daughter-in-law Cheryl Bell and children Frank and Becky.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Mr. Lee's honor to St. Paul UMC Clothing Closet, 8264 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211 or to Community Hospice of North Florida, Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:30-11:00am at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218, followed by a memorial service at noon at St Paul United Methodist Church, 8264 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211, with a reception immediately following in the fellowship hall.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211 (904) 724-6384. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries