Barrett
Robert E. Barrett, Sr. "Bob", 85, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on July 9, 2020. He was born August 24, 1934, in Jacksonville, FL to Clarence and Rose Marie Barrett. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1952 and went on to continue his education at the University of Florida, graduating in 1956. He later received his Master of Financial Services Degree from American College in 1990. Robert was very involved in church life at his home church of First Baptist Church of Orange Park. He was also very involved in the state and associational activities, holding various offices. He loved teaching God's Word at the church on Sunday mornings throughout his life, as well as, serving as a deacon. Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Libby Barrett; children, Bob Barrett (Cheri) and Shari Barbaro (Phil); grandchildren, Trey Barrett, Jana Barrett, Lauren Barbaro, and Jordan Barbaro (Chasity). Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Orange Park, 1140 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL. 32073. Interment to follow at Jacksonville Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Orange Park.
