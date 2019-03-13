HILL

Robert E. Hill, III, (Robbie) 35, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. He leaves behind his mother,

Teresa; his son, Hunter Hill; his daughter Raeleigh Hill; and Brooklynn Bronson, who he loved as his daughter, along with many close extended family members and friends whose lives he touched in countless ways. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Hill, Jr. and his brother, Ryan Hill, and is now happily reunited with them watching over all of those who loved him.

Born in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, he spent the majority of his life in the Jacksonville, FL area where he worked for Campbell Plumbing & Mechanical as a Plumber Foreman for the past 12 years. Robbie was an Eagle Scout and loved the outdoors. Robbie enjoyed wood-working, collecting antiques and spending time with family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Crown Point Baptist Church, 10153 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday, March 14th at 11 a.m.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary