|
|
Jones
Robert Edwards Jones February 17, 1935 - September 15, 2019
Bob graduated from medical school at Tulane University and completed his training at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. He served as a flight surgeon in the Army before moving to Jacksonville. He worked at St. Luke's Hospital and ran a busy practice for many years. He continued to practice urology after moving to Blue Hill, Maine. After retirement, he moved to Snowmass, Colorado where he enjoyed the outdoor life with Charlotte, his wife of 48 years. Bob was a devoted Episcopalian throughout his life and enjoyed serving as a lay minister and vestry member.
Bob is survived by his daughters Jennifer, Courtney, Kendall (Scott), and sons Linn, Chris (Gina), and is Grandfather to 6 grandchildren.
A Memorial will be held at St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach on Saturday, September 28th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to episcopalrelief.org.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019