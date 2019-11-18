|
|
Swaney
After stalwartly managing and coping with nine months of brain cancer, Robert Edward Swaney gently passed from this life on November 13, 2019, at home in Fairlee, VT with his sweetheart, best friend, and partner, Caroline, at his side.
On September 30, 1946, weighing in at 11 lbs. 8 oz., Bob came into the world at Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield, NJ, as the biggest baby yet to be born at that facility. The son of Helen and Miller Swaney, he grew up in Westfield, NJ and by the age of 8 had a working knowledge of the Manhattan commuter train timetable as well as the ability to navigate around all of NYC - to his mind "the greatest city in the world." Childhood summers, spent at his family's cottage on New Hampshire's Otter pond, instilled in Bob a lifelong love of northern New England.
Bob graduated from Vermont Academy, where he excelled in cross country running and continued the sport through his college years at Ashland University. He became an elite marathoner while pursuing a double major in social work and geology. He was also a member of Mensa.
Upon graduation, Bob worked in human services in NYC, while training for the Munich Olympic marathon trials. In July of 1970, a Madison Ave. traffic accident crushed his left leg and ended his competitive hopes. After an extended hospital stay, Bob was told that he would never again walk without assistance. In response, he took himself to northern Ontario. There off the grid he built a lake cabin and rehabbed himself for the next 2 years.
Following his Canadian adventure, Bob earned a master's degree in clinical social work at the University of Georgia. He remained always a huge Dawg fan, and happily, his final-watched game was this season's Gator defeat.
Professionally, Bob was a clinical director of Orange County Mental Health (now the Clara Martin Center) in Randolph, VT and also established the agency's first emergency services program. His career took him to Alexandria, Louisiana, where he served in community mental health clinical and executive directorships. Bob's final position was at Family Counseling Services in Jacksonville, FL, as its clinical director. Having attained his MCSE, he also became the agency's computer network manager. In Jacksonville on April 17, 1991, he met Caroline McCart, and the two were married the following September in St. Augustine. Bob retired in 2004, and he and Caroline moved to VT.
Although he never ran again, Bob climbed (among others) Mts. Rainier and Hood; became a cross country cyclist and accomplished photographer; and obtained his pilot's license. A life-long music lover, he had a sweet tenor voice; was a fine guitarist; and did a pretty fair job on the drums. Bob remained a fascinated student of astronomy and meteorology (all things NASA and NOAA,) and volcanology. A lifetime NRA member, he was also a crack shot. Very funny in his own right, Bob's eclectic sense of humor extended from Mort Sahl to Benny Hill.
In his 40 years as a psychotherapist, Bob helped countless clients make peace with their pasts; overcome emotional challenges, and learn to live more effectively and creatively. He cared passionately about human rights and social justice. On the first occasion of the desecration of the Emmett Till memorial, Bob quietly underwrote its restoration. Would that he could have lived to see the current White House resident removed from office.
Along with Caroline, Bob is survived by Rudy, Thurber, and Willie, who will dearly miss the treats, toys, snuggles, and tummy rubs. Bob did not want a funeral and most likely not even this obituary, so to honor his memory please support causes, which make the world better, safer, kinder. To that end, his favorite charities include Visiting Nurse and Hospice of VT & NH, the Southern Poverty Law Center, A Reason To Believe Animal Rescue (www.artbar-wv.org,) the Trevor Project and Amnesty International.
Supporting the DNC's presidential nominee would also be a superb way to pay tribute to Bob.
Caroline would like to recognize the wraparound guidance, support, comfort, and love, which she and Bob both received from the most excellent staff at VNH.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019