Robert Eugene McCormick, Sr. passed away into the arms of his loving Savior on May 10, 2019. Robert married the love of his life, Amy Jo Harris-McCormick in 1983, and they are blessed with one son, Robert Eugene McCormick, Jr., daughter in law, Yilin McCormick and Grandson, Robert McCormick III. Robert is survived by his parents, Nancy McCormick Bessent and Carl E. McCormick, Sr. and brothers, Russell (LouAnne), Carl, and Ray.

Robert was recruited in High School to play baseball with the Lakeland Tigers, but sustained shoulder injuries that ended his baseball career but lead into his passion, stock car racing. He began racing in 1988 and raced many different series, winning Rookie of the Year and 3 championships. He was inducted into the Jacksonville Stock Car Racing Hall of Fame in 2017.

During Robert's business career he was a self employed entrepreneur as a window and door contractor, and later owned a golf cart rental business.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, May 16 at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 1773 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville. There will be no interment, so in lieu of flowers, please donate to UF Health Shands Burn Center, Gainesville Fl.

Arrangements under the care of Hardage-Giddens Edgewood Chapel, 729 S Edgewood Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205, (904) 388-2711.

