Robert Frank Delcogliano, 78 of Ocala passed away on February 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Elizabeth Meyer Delcogliano; three daughters Margaret Ann Shepherd (Don); Yvonne Cash (Michael); Ida Delcogliano, and eight grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. Robert retired after 30 years in the Navy as Master Chief Petty Officer. He also worked 15 years in civil service.
He will receive full Navy Honors on March 24, 2020, at 11 am at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
