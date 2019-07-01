Gordon

Robert Frank Gordon, Jr. "Bobby", 66, passed away in Orange Park, FL after an extended illness.

Bobby was an over the road truck driver for 40 years. Even after he became too ill to drive, he spoke often about wanting to get back on the road again. Bobby loved to laugh and make others laugh that were around him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Frank Gordon, Sr. and Roselie Boyd Gordon.

Bobby is survived by the love of his life for the last 17 years, Joyce Hogan; sister, Carol Ann Gordon Rhymer and her family; brother, John Robert Gordon of Peabody, MA and his family; many cousins, friends, and Joyce's family.

Graveside services with honors will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.

Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073 (904) 264-1233 is serving the family.

