Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
MCDERMOTT
Robert H. McDermott, 76, peacefully passed away February 27, 2019. After retiring from Publix, Bob and his family moved to Jacksonville in 1995 and opened a "Play It Again Sports" store in Mandarin.
A memorial mass will be celebrated for Bob on Tuesday, March 19, with at 11:30 at St. Josephs' Catholic Church in Mandarin, Florida. Immediately following, we will gather to honor and celebrate Bobs' life with a reception at the churches' Cody Enrichment Center. Inurnment will follow at a later date at the Ormond Beach Cemetery, where many of Bobs' family and friends rest. For those who wish to send flowers, they can be sent to the church or you may contribute to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Jacksonville, Florida in his name. A full obituary can be seen at www.craigfuneral home.com.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 13, 2019
