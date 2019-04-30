hendry

Robert Lee Hendry born May 1, 1927, and passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at 3:00 am at the Brooks Rehab Center without major pain and suffering. He was the son of Alfred Iverson Hendry and Vera James.

A graveside service will follow later in Blackshear, GA.

Any expression of sympathy can be sent to the building fund at the SGES Library. Southern Genealogist's Exchange Society PO Box 7728 JAX, FL 32238

His love of reading and travel was shared with the Edgewater at Sunbeam Book Club and he was proud to be one of the original members.

The Good Lord Blessed him with a wonderful smile and beautiful blue eyes and that is the way we should remember him.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019