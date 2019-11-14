|
Howard
Robert Lee Howard, 68, of Jacksonville, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at UF Health, Jacksonville. The son of Sammie and Queen Ester (Gore) Howard was born on May 21, 1951. He was a graduate of Mebane High School in Gainesville. He was an honorable discharged U. S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. To cherish his memories: 3 daughters, Emilee Tyler, Rebecca Tyler, and Kandy Tyler; 6 grandchildren; brother, Samuel Howard; 3 sisters, Gail Jean Sanders, Patricia Eunice, and Joyce Howard Banks. Visitation: 9 a.m. – 12 Noon, Saturday, November 16, at the Chapel of James Graham Mortuary, 3631 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville. Graveside Services with the U.S. Army conducting Military Honors at 1 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville.
Arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, Palatka.
