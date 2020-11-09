Jackson
Dr. Robert "Bob" Ivan Jackson DVM, 85, passed away on November 3, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Lakeland, Florida. He graduated from Lakeland high school in 1952 and then attended the University of Florida, where he was a member of the ATO fraternity and received a degree in animal science. While at Florida, Bob met and married the love of his life, Patricia Shefler, to whom he was married for 60 wonderful years. After graduating from Florida, he attended Auburn University where he received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and graduated first in his class. Bob then relocated to Jacksonville, Florida where he owned and operated Parkway Animal Hospital, where he would practice for 45 years. In 1978, he served as president of the Florida Veterinary Medical Association and was honored to preside over the opening of the UF College of Veterinary Medicine. In 2000, he was awarded the lifetime achievement award by the FVMA.
He is survived by his children: Robert Jackson, Kim Meade (Gene), Dr. Ronald Jackson DMD (Sherry), and Tracy Lovett (Steve); as well as his grandchildren Zachary, Jacob, and Alexis Sgro, Colton Mead, Kaylyn Jackson, and Gabrielle and Tyler Lovett. Bob was a kind and humble man who always smiled and lent a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved his family and was grateful for all the blessings in his life. He especially loved his time on the water and was an active member of the Captain's Club for many years, and he and Pat had many adventures on the St. Johns river with their many friends. He was a lifelong Gator fan and spent many a Saturday at The Swamp cheering on the Gators. He loved golfing, fishing, and hunting, and in his later years spending time on his dock with family and friends. Bob was greatly loved by his patients, their owners, and his staff; he was a devoted and passionate practitioner who gave his all to his profession.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the staff at UF Health and Community hospice whose compassion and kindness was of great comfort to the family. Out of respect for the health concerns associated with COVID, a small memorial will be held for family and friends. For those wishing to give a gift in Bob's memory, the family suggests sending contributions to the Wildlife Rescue Coalition of Northeast Florida, a cause he greatly believed in.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com