R.D. (Don) Knightaged 75 passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was born July 14, 1944, in Orlando, FL. At age 1 he moved to Jacksonville, FL where he attended local schools. For the past 42 years, he resided in Mandarin, FL. Don joined the JEA in 1966 from which he retired in 2001. Don had a great love for music and played the saxophone for many years. His other passions were cooking and boating. Don is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gisela, and sons, Erik Knight and Thomas Chauncey.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of our Saviour located at 12236 Mandarin Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32223 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
