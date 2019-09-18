Home

Robert (Bobby) Kurlin


1941 - 2019
Robert (Bobby) Kurlin Obituary
Kurlin
Robert (Bobby) Kurlin, 78 passed away on September 10, 2019.
Bobby was born January 25, 1941, in Jacksonville, FL to John and Mamie Kurlin. He is predeceased by his parents, a sister Dorothy DeGrove, two brothers James and Eugene Williams. He is survived by three brothers Richard, John, and Rodney Kurlin and numerous other relatives. Eternity Funeral Home and Cremation is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
