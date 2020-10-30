Wilson
Robert L. (Bob) Wilson died peacefully on October 29, 2020 at the age of 81. Bob, the first of 3 children, was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on October 16, 1939. He attended Saint Petersburg Junior College where he met Martha J. Wittstruck, who he married in 1961. They moved to central Florida where he earned an Associate in Arts degree from Lake-Sumter Community College. They later moved to Gainesville with their two sons Todd and Lee where Bob completed his Bachelor's degree in Accounting at the University of Florida. As a Certified Public Accountant, Bob went on to be the Finance Director in Lake County and in Seminole County. Bob was a big fan of the Florida Gators and was blessed to be in attendance for many Championships. Bob was an active member of Saint Edwards Episcopal Church in Mount Dora, All Saints Anglican Church in Gainesville and the Fleet Landing nondenominational congregation. Before being limited by Multiple Sclerosis, Bob was an active golfer and past President of the Mount Dora Golf Association. He took a great interest in local government issues and felt that it was important for citizens to be informed. In Mount Dora, he was both a City Councilman and the Mayor. During retirement in Gainesville, he regularly attended Gainesville City Council meetings. He authored several published letters to the editor in cities where they lived. He was preceded in death by his parents, L.L. "Vern" Wilson and Laura G. Wilson. Bob is survived by his siblings Grafton B. "Cap" Wilson and Laura Passen and their families; his son Todd and wife Sharon (grandson Brad Wilson and wife Laura and two great grandchildren); his son Lee and wife Linda. In remembrance of Bob, donations may be sent to Lake-Sumter State College Foundation.
