Resources More Obituaries for Robert Thurmond Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Lawrence Thurmond

Obituary Condolences THURMOND

Robert "Bobby" Lawrence Thurmond passed away peacefully from this life on February 25, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family, friends, and caregivers during the last days of his life. Bobby was born on June 19, 1936 in Minneola, FL as the oldest son of Merl and Louise Thurmond. He was married to his beloved wife, Sara, for 60 years.

Bobby is survived by his daughters Linda Moseley (Chuck) of Snellville, GA and Susan Sharrar of Middleburg, FL; grandchildren Charles Moseley, Jr (Jessica) of Decatur, GA, Brittany Sharrar of West Palm Beach, FL, and Nichole Sharrar of Middleburg, FL; great-grandchildren Nora Moseley and Reid Moseley of Decatur, GA; siblings Richard Bird of Pensacola, FL and Rita Bird of Clermont, FL as well as family friends Michael Sharrar and Trish Coella of Middleburg, FL. He is preceded by his wife Sara Black Thurmond, parents Merl Thurmond and Louise Bird, siblings Gene Thurmond, Charles Thurmond, and Gayle Thurmond Turner.

Bobby married Sara, his first love on October 3, 1956 in Greenville, SC. They lived and raised their family in Jacksonville, FL where Bobby served the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office with distinction and honor for over 26 years, attaining the rank of sergeant. Bobby also served in the US Marine Corps and US Air Force Reserve. Though he was a quiet man, he was incredibly hard working and led an amazingly rich and interesting life. He began working in the B&W Canning Company in Groveland, FL at the age of 16. After serving our nation and earning both the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal, he went on to work as a state wildlife officer in Florida. While continuing his service to country and community with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, he also worked to earn his associate degree in law enforcement at Florida Junior College at Jacksonville.

Bobby was a voracious reader and loved Westerns, particularly books by Louis L'Amour and the novel Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry. He was a big fan of Western television shows and films, counting Gunsmoke among his favorites. Bobby was also a lover of animals, raising and caring for dogs throughout his life. Perhaps no hobby was more important to him than music. Bobby had a passion and love for bluegrass music, and he attended live music performances and festivals whenever he could. He played multiple instruments including the banjo, guitar, dobro, and mandolin and was always happy to share that passion with his family. Bobby will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery 4083 Lannie Rd on Friday, April 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries