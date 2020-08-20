Robert Lebel

Lebel
AFCM Robert Lionel Lebel
Robert L. Lebel (Bob), passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer on July 25, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 70.
Bob was born in Aroostook County, Maine, the oldest child of Lionel and Florence (Lavoie) Lebel. Bob spent his early years in Maine where he joined the United States Navy and married the love of his life, Elaine. Bob served in the Navy for 27 years, during this time he was deployed to Osan, Korea; Sangley Point and Cubi Point, Philippines; Taiwan; and South Vietnam. He made deployments onboard the USS INDEPENDENCE (CV-62) to the Mediterranean and onboard the USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER (CVN-69) to the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean. He also made two deployments onboard the USS JOHN F. KENNEDY (SV-67) to the Mediterranean Theater. Prior to his transfer in June of 1987, he was advanced to Master Chief Petty Officer. His next transfer took him to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron NINE (HS-9) where he made two deployments aboard the carriers USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT (CVN-71) and USS SARATOGA (CV-60) in support of Operation Desert Storm, Operation Provide Comfort, and Operation Provide Promise. Master Chief Lebel received a Navy Commendation Medal (with three gold stars), three Campaign Badges/ Expeditionary Medals, two Navy Achievement Medals (with gold star), Southeast Service Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Kuwait Service Medal, Joint Meritorious Award, and a National Defense Medal.
As a military veteran, Bob felt extremely passionate about helping war veterans and believed in the Wounded Warrior Project
. Bob spent many years attending NASCAR races, he enjoyed fishing, and loved to bowl. While Bob had several hobbies, what brought him the most joy was spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine (Violette) Lebel of 42 years. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, Glen (Sandra) of Bangor, Maine, Elaine (Lenny) Ouellette of Jacksonville, Florida, Mark (Sugi) of Crestview, Florida, and Brenda (Michael) Wesley of Satellite Beach, Florida. He was cherished and greatly loved by his nieces and nephews, Michael Lebel, Christina (Shaun) Straut, Amanda (Nelson) Feero, Michelle (Alexander) Thomas, Randy (Tabatha) Ouellette, and Danielle (Kyle) Nelson as well as great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Philip Lebel, sister Karen (Ralph) Boone, and nephew Adam Lebel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Due to COVID-19, a service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
