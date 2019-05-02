HENRY

Robert Lee Henry, III, passed away on Saturday, April 20. Bob was 61 years old and living in Monticello, FL at the time of his passing, but grew up in Jacksonville, FL.

Bob grew up in the Arlington area of Jacksonville and graduated from Terry Parker High School, Class of 1976. He loved fishing and playing golf and playing practical jokes on his unsuspecting family and friends.

Bob is preceded in death by both of his parents, Lynda Frier Henry and Robert Lee Henry, Jr., and by his beautiful sister Robyn Henry. Bob is survived by his sisters, Lynda Henry Smith, Raney Henry Hite and Rachel Henry Shrader. He is also survived by many loving aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to https://animalshelterfoundation.org

Please be kind to one another. Invest in helping others where you are able.

