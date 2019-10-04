|
Merritt
Robert was born April 10, 1950, in Jacksonville FL and passed away quietly with his dear mother by his side on October 2, 2019. Robert attended local schools graduating from Andrew Jackson High School in 1968. Robert attended FCCJ and upon completion joined the United States Navy where he remained active for six years. Following his Navy career, he became an ironworker in the construction field. Later Robert was injured and unable to continue his career.
He was the only son of the late Robert Lee Sr. and Virginia Sheffield Merritt.
Robert Jr. was an avid sports fan and especially loved his Florida State Seminoles. He was into bodybuilding and had a strong physique and enjoyed playing sports with his many friends. Robert was an excellent swimmer but most of all Robert was a strong Christian and loved his Lord. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and a generous contributor. Robert loved nature and animals and children and gave to the Children's Hospital.
Robert is survived by his loving mother Virginia Sheffield Merritt, cousins Yvonne (David) Read, Cindy (Rick) Webb, Don (Margie) Sheffield, Glynn (Faith) Sheffield, and Aunt Hazel Sheffield and extended family: (Nancy) Allen Asker, John (Sylvia) Barkett, David (Debbie) Buxton, and Essie Asker, Jr., Kim Keffer, Richard and Mary Petry.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard 32207. A private interment service will follow. Contributions may be made to Jacksonville Humane Society or St. Jude's Hospital.
