Lewis
Robert J. Lewis, 83, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on September 24th in Jacksonville, Florida.
Visitation is scheduled on September 29th at 11:00 am, with the funeral service scheduled for noon. Visitation and the funeral service will be held at the Arlington Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, 32211. A graveside service will follow the conclusion of the funeral service at 1:00 pm. The cemetery is located across the street from the funeral home.
Robert was born in Jacksonville to Godfrey and Sarah Lewis. He went to school at Landon High School. Married to his first wife Elizabeth Rogers, for more than 40 years until her passing. Married to his second wife, Concetta George for almost 18 years. Robert was an army veteran for two years in Korea. He had a 32 year career with the JFRD.
Robert is survived by Concetta (wife), Roger (oldest son) & Claudia (wife), Alan (youngest son) Leslie (daughter), and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019