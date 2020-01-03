|
Foster
Robert Mallory Foster Jr. passed away on January 2, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Jacksonville on January 6, 1984, to Judge Robert M. and Sharon Kennedy Foster. He graduated from The Bolles School and the University of North Florida. He was a political consultant and campaign manager and at the time of his death had just completed three years as Chairman of the Florida Federation of Young Republicans. He is survived by his parents, his beloved brother Edward "Teddy" Foster (Sarah), his niece, Catherine Kennedy Foster, his nephew, Edward Foster IV, his uncle, Edward L. Foster Jr. ("Patty"), Aunts Sandra K. Rathman and Nancy W. Foster, numerous cousins, and his faithful companion Huck. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baptist Health Foundation. A memorial service will be held at Southside United Methodist Church on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 am and immediately followed by a reception at the Epping Forest Yacht Club. Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
