Robert Mallory (Mal) Tribble passed away peacefully at home on July 10, after a short illness. A proud native of Louisville, KY, he was born March 6, 1953, to William and Jean Fible Tribble of Louisville.
After his school years in Kentucky, Mal served his country by joining the US Air Force. Sergeant Tribble was an Administration Specialist at Scott Air Force Base near St. Louis during the Vietnam War. Deep and lasting friendships were made during those years, as they were throughout his life.
After his military years, Mal enjoyed a long and successful career in the railroad industry. Starting at Louisville and Nashville Railroad in 1974 and rising through the ranks, he worked in logistics and customer service in Louisville, Bowling Green, KY, Glasgow, KY and Nashville, TN. After L&N merged with CSX, he re-located to Jacksonville, FL in 1992. He retired from CSX in 2015. After 41 years of hard work, camaraderie, and laughter, he was affectionately nicknamed "The Mayor" by his Jacksonville co-workers.
Mal leaves behind his best friend and wife Margaret Welsh Tribble, and his greatest accomplishment and number one fan, son William Clayton Tribble of Jacksonville; two sisters Nancy Clancy (Mike) of Chatham, NJ and Carolyn Greer (Mike) of Louisville; two brothers Bill Tribble (Kathy) of Georgetown, IN and John Tribble of Louisville. In addition to his parents, Mal is predeceased by one brother, Andy Tribble.
A fan of all sports, Mal was most of all an avid fan of the University of Louisville Cardinals. He shared many good times with family and friends cheering on his beloved Cards. He will be missed by many, many friends both old and new, as well as a large extended family, whose memories of his fun-loving personality and his never-ending pursuit of a good time will always bring a smile.
A celebration of Mal's wonderful 67 years of life will be held on Saturday July 18 at Strings Sports Brewery, 1850 N. Main Street in Jacksonville at 11:00 AM. Masks are required upon entry, social distancing guidelines will be followed. A second celebration of life will be held in Louisville in the Autumn - details to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, www.tcjayfund.org
, or to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
.
