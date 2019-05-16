Home

Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Missionary Baptist Church
954 Kings Road
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Missionary Baptist Church
954 Kings Road
Robert Manning Obituary
MANNING
Robert L. Manning, son of the late Joshua & Lillian Manning, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the age of 87. As a native of Jacksonville, he attended Stanton Senior High School, class of 1948; graduated Florida A&M University in 1955; and obtained his Masters of Science from Arizona State University in 1968. Robert had a distinguished 22 years military career and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. After servicing his country, he continued his career as a civil & industrial engineer with Westinghouse Corporation for 20 years. His great legacy will continue with his wife of 58 years, Marjoria Jenkins Manning; son, Terry Howard Manning; four daughters, Toni M. Banks, Deidre M. Jackson, Pamela M. Kennedy, Michelle M. Dubois, along with their spouses; many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grand-children. He was also a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 954 Kings Road. The late Mr. Manning will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Monday, May 20th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 16 to May 17, 2019
