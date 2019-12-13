Home

Robert "Bob" Markham


1926 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Markham Obituary
Markham
Robert L. Markham, 93, of Jacksonville Beach, passed away December 12, 2019. He was born in Phoenix, NY on July 14, 1926.
Bob graduated from Phoenix High School and received a bachelor of arts degree from Syracuse University. He married Dorothy F. Queen and she predeceased him. Bob had a career in sales with Kellogg Corporation and was a member of the American Legion Post 316.
He is survived by children, Barbara L. Markham, Robert L. Markham II (Monique) and granddaughter, Ashleigh S. Robinson (Jason).
Celebration of Life Service at 11AM on December 19, 2019 with visitation 1-hour before service at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. Committal Service with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy at H. Warren Smith Cemetery, Jacksonville Beach.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
