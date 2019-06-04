McCracken

Robert "Bob" Louis McCracken, age 89, passed away in Jacksonville, Florida on June 1, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1929 to John McCracken (Keitha) and Minetta "Midge" Ketchum (Floyd) in Sparta, Michigan. Bob married Joyce Ann Russell on May 20, 1961 and shared 57 1/2 wonderful years together until her passing in November 2018. In January 1959 Bob moved to Jacksonville, Florida with two buddies. While attending barber school, he worked at two newspapers to cover expenses. After graduating April 1961, he married Joyce then opened Bob's Barber Shop maintaining a business in Marietta for 41 years (1962-2003). Bob's passion for golf began at a young age when his family converted their family farm into a golf course, Rogue River Golf Course. Bob had a commitment to give blood donating over 18 gallons or 145 donations. He had a heart for people in need and went out of his way to help them. In his later years, he committed to serving God by mowing the property at his home church, Pentecostals of Jacksonville, and continued to serve in this way till the end.

Bob is survived by his children Robert McCracken (Lola), Julie Pape (Rick), and Jody Morgan (Jimmy); his grandchildren April Morgan-Scott (Devin), Nicholas Gibson, Robin Adams (James), Jonathan Morgan (Amanda), Courtney McCracken, Matthew Pape, and Suzanne Pape. His legacy continues with his great grandchildren Levi Gibson, Joshua Morgan; and many nieces, nephews, and his brother James McCracken. He is preceded in death by his siblings Elgie Pratt (Joyce), Richard McCracken (Delores), Jack McCracken (Sandra), and Wanda Wildfong.

Family and friends are invited to share in the celebration of Bob's life on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Visitation will be held beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville FL 32205, is serving the family.

