Robert (Bob) Marion Medley, 76, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, passed
away on October 31, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville Beach, Florida on September 16, 1943. Bob graduated from Fletcher High School and attended Pratt Kansas Community College on a football scholarship. He was predeceased by his parents, Iva Mae Medley and Carlos Medley, and his high school sweetheart and wife of 16 years, Patsy Grizzard Medley. Bob began his career with Jacksonville Beach Electric as an Electrical Lineman and retired with IBEW. He was a member of the Ribault Masonic Lodge, Morocco Shriners, Coast Guard Auxiliary, and was Vice Chairman for the Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament. His many interests included: scuba diving, auto racing, miniature model trains, photography, RV camping, building dune buggies, coaching youth baseball, football, and scouts as a leader for BSA. Bob loved volunteering at the Beaches Museum and Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Carla Dickinson Leach; children, Tricia Medley Corwin, Robin Medley Fraley (John), Bo Medley (Evelyn), Brooke Medley Mortensen (Kent), Faith Medley Owens; step-children, Laura Martin (Tom) and Lisa Milum (Dave); 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces; and brother, Ken Medley (Rachel). The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Thursday, November 7, 2019, at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, November 8, 2019, at Beaches Memorial Park, followed by a reception at the Beaches Museum from 11 am-1 pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations are
made to the , Beaches Museum, or the Neptune Beach Senior Center.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019