Robert Menge
Menge
Robert Michael Menge, 71, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL at Baptist Heart Hospital in Jacksonville, FL.
Bobby graduated from Jones Business College, Jacksonville FL. He worked at All Florida School Supply, a family business, and the Internal Revenue System. He was of the Christian faith and informally mentored boys who needed direction for most of his life. He was severely handicapped but lived an amazingly normal life in spite of his challenges.
He is predeceased by his father, Vernon Calhoun Menge, and his mother, Eleanor Gooding Menge. He is survived by his brother James T. Menge (Jeanne Gaye), and two nieces, Jennifer Halsing (Dave) and Melanie Downs (Jules), and one nephew, Levi Downs.
There will be a private burial at Oaklawn Cemetary and a Zoom Memorial Service at a later date. Please visit hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904-737-7171.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9047377171
