|
|
Hartman
Robert Michael Hartman of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL died at the age of 83 on December 4, 2019, after a more than 15 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Cabeth Caven Hartman and his adoring daughters Anne and Lisa Hartman. Michael is also survived by his sisters-in-law; Nancy Hartman, Pamela Caven, and his brother-in-law and wife, John and Susan Caven, as well as by 19 nieces and nephews and their families. Michael Hartman was a man of extraordinary courage, character, strength and deep humility. He was defined by his kindness and his devotion to his family and his Catholic faith. To know Michael was to know a man who was a loyal friend, a man who was effortlessly nonjudgmental, and deeply compassionate towards all humanity. He was a man of principle. He was a man devoted to God. The legacies he leaves are many, but none greater than his family. Many men are mourned, but few men will be mourned and missed as he. A Mass in celebration of Michael's remarkable life will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 2 pm in the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. A reception will follow at 333 Pablo Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. To read Michael's full obituary go to www.dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Information on their research and how to make donations can be found at www.apdaparkinson.org.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019