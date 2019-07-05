MILLER

Dr. Robert Miller, age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Jacksonville with family at his side. He was born October 5, 1939 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, lived in Baltimore, Maryland for 18 years, and later moved to Ormond Beach, Florida. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Stetson University and his Doctorate of Medicine Degree from the University of Miami Medical School in 1966. After years of training, he moved to Jacksonville, Florida where he practiced Internal Medicine and Endocrinology for 48 years. He was the most loving and caring physician whose motto was always "First, do no harm".

He was a member of Congregation Ahavath Chesed.

He lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures; books, the beach, Bob Dylan, sports cars, vacationing with his family, and following Miami Hurricanes football.

He was preceded in death by his father Paul, and his mother, Dorothy. He is survived by his wife and loving partner of 52 years, Deanna Miller; daughters, Rebecca and Tamara; granddaughter, Dalton, and grand dog, Davi.

Family will receive friends and relatives for visitation and respects from 5-7pm, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens, The Oaklawn Chapel.

Private interment will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Robert's honor to University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine.

