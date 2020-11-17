1/1
Robert Mitchell Young
1948 - 2020
Young
Robert Mitchell Young, 72, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Orange Park, FL. He was born April 8, 1948, in Homerville, GA, to the late Elza Butler Young and Ludell Flanders Crews.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sally Amanda Young; children, Robert Michael Young and Amy Young Mayfield (Kevin); grandson, Christian Michael Mayfield; brother, Edward Young; sisters, Peggy Salvati and Barbara Oxford.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Ruby.
Robert earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree at the University of North Florida. He previously worked for Heart Utilities and C and C Powerline.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, https://beyourhaven.org/donate.
A visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, FL 32073.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-1233
