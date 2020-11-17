Young
Robert Mitchell Young, 72, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Orange Park, FL. He was born April 8, 1948, in Homerville, GA, to the late Elza Butler Young and Ludell Flanders Crews.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sally Amanda Young; children, Robert Michael Young and Amy Young Mayfield (Kevin); grandson, Christian Michael Mayfield; brother, Edward Young; sisters, Peggy Salvati and Barbara Oxford.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Ruby.
Robert earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree at the University of North Florida. He previously worked for Heart Utilities and C and C Powerline.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, https://beyourhaven.org/donate
.
A visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, FL 32073.
