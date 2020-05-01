Robert Motel
1940 - 2020
Motel
Robert L Motel, born on November 14th 1940 passed on March 25th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Walter, his mother Anna and brother Leon. He is survived by his sisters Barbara Doria and Elaine Motel.
Robert served in the United States Navy and was a member of Moose Lodge 42 and Legion Moose Club 81.
He and his wife Evelyn were married for 58 years and have a son Robert A. Motel, a grandson Tyler, a granddaughter Rachel Holly Dykes and a great grandson Ryker Evan. Bob also had many nieces and nephews.
After forty years at the Florida Times Union, Bob retired as Production Planning Director.
His hobbies included gardening, bowling, boating, fishing, square dancing and golfing - which was his favorite. He was very proud of his five hole-in-ones!
Bob had been fighting cancer for a very long time, yet still remained positive and could light a room with his presence. Bob was on his way again when the Corona Virus took his life.
Our memories will live forever, may he rest in peace.
His family wants to extend a special thank you to those who have sent their love, prayers and support. A celebration of his life will be arranged as soon as it is safe.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
